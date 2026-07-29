The Orlando Hard Rock Had a Huge Piece of the Berlin Wall Hidden, Until Now.

I’ve been to Universal Studios literally dozens of times, and eaten or seen rock shows at the Universal Hard Rock a ton too, and I had no idea this existed.

Until recently there was a giant piece of the actual Berlin Wall around the side of the Hard Rock Cafe. It was probably a more heavily trafficked area when that was part of the walkway to the Blue Man Group show.

Here’s where the wall stood for years:

Hard Rock Cafe at Universal Studios Orlando (Google Maps)

Here’s a video showing it before it was moved.

They’ve finally moved it to a more visible spot out in front of the cafe.

What you might not know, though, is this isn’t just any piece of the Berlin Wall. In some early original pictures of the piece of wall there is some very clear graffiti on the wall that looks like this:

See that hand holding a hammer? That was originally painted on this specific piece of the Berlin Wall because when Roger Waters performed The Wall live at the Berlin Wall this is one of the pieces of the wall he performed in front of.

You can see a clear shot of the painted logo at this link to DisneyFans.com.

You can see a sad progression of the piece of wall slowly fading over time at this blog link that also includes an official statement about how an employee pressure washed the Pink Floyd graffiti off the wall, thinking it was actual graffiti and not an iconic piece of world and rock history.

"So, as I know it, we acquired this piece several years back. The legend goes that a cleaning crew member pressure washed the wall when they legitimately thought it was graffiti (insert eye roll!). Everyone asks why we have this piece since we are a music themed restuarant. The music component to this piece is that Roger Waters of Pink Floyd, played directly in front of this piece of the wall. The graffiti had a hammer and sickle (as you can see in the attached) which was the same logo that was on the ‘The Wall – Live in Berlin’ album.

We proudly display this piece of history and it serves as a reminder of our ‘Love All, Serve All’ motto. Everyone and anyone is welcomed into our building – always."