A Man Commented On His Own Wanted Post On Facebook From The Police, And Its Got A Happy Ending

Anthony Akers Viral Facebook Thread (Facebook, Anthony Akers, Richland Washington PD)
By Ethan

The story of Anthony Akers first went viral back in 2018, but its so great that its worth a revisit, especially for people like me who missed it the fist time.

Here is a pic thread of the original viral moments:

1.

Anthony Akers Viral Facebook Thread (Facebook, Anthony Akers, Richland Washington PD)

2.

Anthony Akers Viral Facebook Thread (Facebook, Anthony Akers, Richland Washington PD)

3.

Anthony Akers Viral Facebook Thread (Facebook, Anthony Akers, Richland Washington PD)

4.

Anthony Akers Viral Facebook Thread (Facebook, Anthony Akers, Richland Washington PD)

5.

Anthony Akers Viral Facebook Thread (Facebook, Anthony Akers, Richland Washington PD)

6.

Anthony Akers Viral Facebook Thread (Facebook, Anthony Akers, Richland Washington PD)

7.

Anthony Akers Viral Facebook Thread (Facebook, Anthony Akers, Richland Washington PD)

And here’s the follow up to the whole ordeal, with the happy ending, as promised.

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