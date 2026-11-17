Kennedy Space Center Is Adding A New Thrill, A Roller Coaster as Part of the New Aero Test Lab

I love thrill rides and amusement parks. And there’s probably no more intense thrill than riding a rocket into space. And now NASA is getting in on that action.

Scheduled to open in 2028, Kennedy Space Center recently announced the new Aero Test Lab, a new indoor roller coaster and full aeronautics attraction. Check out NASA’s announcement video.

And here are some artist renderings and early construction pics of the upcoming attraction, which will have its own dedicated building just south of the Space Shuttle Atlantis building at KSC.