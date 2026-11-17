GTA VI Is Based On So Many Florida Spots You’re Sure To See Places You Recognize, Like The Skyway!

Grand Theft Auto VI is the biggest video game release in the history of video games. Its so huge its already done over $1.5 billion in pre-sales. Yes, billion with a B!

Previous GTA games were also based on real locations, like San Andreas was a fictional version of LA, and Vice City was based on Miami. But GTA VI expanded on that and has locations all across Florida.

In fact the whole game, while set in the fictional city of Leonida, is all Florida. Its so Florida that you’re guaranteed to recognize certain locations. Some examples include Miami, the Keys, Clewiston’s sugar refinery, Panama city, and yes Port Tampa Bay and the Sunshine Skyway bridge. Check out these locales in this video:

The game drops on the 19th and its going to be all anybody talks about probably until the new year.