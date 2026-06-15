Cops Look For A Florida Car Thief That Stole Car, Crashed Car, Messed Their Pants. There’s Video.

WFLA in Tampa Bay posted this home security video that records the aftermath, or after mess, of a car thief that the police are trying to find. This thief stole a car, crashed that car into a house, and as they walk away from the crash you can tell by the way they’re “walking” away that they messed lost control of more than just the stolen car.

Notice that awkward saunter away? Looks like someone was about to crash, thought “s#!t”, and then did. How this car thief escaped while walking like that is baffling, but if you happen to know someone shopping for new shorts, maybe tell the cops?