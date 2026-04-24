Conjuring Fans! Patrick Wilson and His Family Band The Wilson Van Has Some Shows Coming Here

The Wilson Van
The Wilson Van The Wilson Van (The Wilson Van)
By Ethan

I recently discovered that Patrick Wilson and his very talented family are from St. Pete, and some of them still live here. In fact you’ll probably recognize the 10x Emmy award-winning television news anchor for FOX 13 News in Tampa, Mark Wilson.

And of course Patrick is a world famous actor, especially for his roles in The Conjuring horror series.

The brothers, Patrick, Mark, and singer Paul, are also in a band called The Wilson Van that puts on a high energy show of hits you love, a huge 80’s medley, and just an all-around good time.

The Wilson Van brings its high-energy rock show to Ferg’s Pavilion Sunday, May 24, 2026 for a Memorial Day weekend tribute benefit concert for The Wilson Family Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Grab your tickets for a good time, and a great cause, here.

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