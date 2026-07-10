The Calling, Fuel turn back the clock with new songs

A pair of bands from the late '90s/early 2000s post-grunge and rock scene have returned with new music.

"Wherever You Will Go" band The Calling and "Hemorrhage (In My Hands)" rockers Fuel have both released new songs.

The Calling's track is called "Dust," and will appear on the group's upcoming third studio album and their first in 22 years, Before the World Turns to Dust.

"I was initially writing 'Dust' as a timeless love song set in an apocalyptic world—kind of like what ours feels like at the moment—but then the song got a bit deeper," frontman Alex Band says in a statement.

You can watch the "Dust" video on YouTube. Before the World Turns to Dust is due out in the fall.

Fuel's track, meanwhile, is titled "Want It." It's the lead single off the band's upcoming album, Pendulum, which will be released Oct. 30.

"Want It" is accompanied by a lyric video that is now on YouTube.

Pendulum marks Fuel's first record with new singer Aaron Scott. The band's last effort, 2021's Ånomåly, featured vocals by John Corsale, who replaced original frontman Brett Scallions.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.