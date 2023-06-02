Cage the Elephant's Matt Shultz pleads guilty to gun charges

Cage the Elephant frontman Matt Shultz has pleaded guilty to gun charges stemming from his arrest last January after two loaded guns were found in his New York City hotel room.

The charges include felony counts of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm, as well as a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

As part of the plea, Shultz must go a year without any new arrests, after which he'll be allowed to withdraw his plea for the two felony counts, and serve one-year conditional discharge for the misdemeanor account.

If he violates those terms, Shultz could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison for the felony charges.

ABC Audio has reached out to Cage the Elephant's rep for comment.

Shultz is a founding member of Cage the Elephant alongside his brother, guitarist Brad Shultz. The group's most recent album is 2019's Grammy-winning Social Cues.

