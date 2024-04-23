Brittany Howard announces co-headlining tour with Michael Kiwanuka

Disney/Michael J. Le Brecht II

By Josh Johnson

Brittany Howard has announced a U.S. co-headlining tour with English musician Michael Kiwanuka.

The joint outing starts September 29 in Philadelphia and wraps up October 19 in Paso Robles, California.

"I am so excited to be touring again with my dear friend Michael Kiwanuka and hitting so many amazing venues across the country in the fall," Howard says. "We started this journey at almost the same time in 2011 and it has been so amazing to follow his growth as an artist. I can't wait to watch his set and also see [opener] Yasmin Williams as she is such a unique artist. This tour is a dream come true."

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Wednesday, April 24.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BrittanyHoward.com.

Howard released a new solo album, What Now, in February. Kiwanuka's most recent album is his 2019 self-titled effort.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

