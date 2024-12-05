Bring Me the Horizon, Hozier headlining 2025 Reading & Leeds

Bring Me The Horizon Concert In Stockholm

Bring Me the Horizon and Hozier are headlining the U.K.'s 2025 Reading & Leeds Festival.

The initial bill also includes Bloc Party, Wallows, The Linda Lindas and Royel Otis. Presales begin Friday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 9.

For more info, visit ReadingandLeedsFestival.com.

Reading & Leeds consists of two festivals with the same lineup that take place simultaneously over the same weekend. The 2025 edition will be held Aug. 21-24.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.