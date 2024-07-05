Blur's Dave Rowntree not elected to UK Parliament

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree was not elected to a seat in Parliament during Thursday's general election in the U.K.

As previously reported, Rowntree was selected as the Labour Party's candidate to represent the Mid Sussex constituency. According to the BBC, Rowntree came in third place in the election, with 17.6% of the vote.

Liberal Democrat Alison Bennett won with 39.6% of the vote. Conservative Kristy Adams came in second with 27.1%.

Rowntree's previous political experience included serving on England's Norfolk County Council.

While he won't be a member of Parliament, Rowntree should have some free to time to pursue other projects, political or otherwise. During Blur's weekend two set at Coachella in April, frontman Damon Albarn told the crowd, "This is probably our last gig."

