Blur makes '﻿Billboard﻿' history with comeback single "The Narcissist"

Blur has made Billboard history with the band's comeback single, "The Narcissist."

The track, which will appear on Damon Albarn and company's upcoming album, The Ballad of Darren, has debuted on the Alternative Airplay chart at #37. In doing so, it breaks a 20-year and two-week drought since Blur's last appearance on Alternative Airplay -- the Think Tank cut "Crazy Beat" in 2003 -- which sets the longest wait between songs on the chart for a group.

Previously, the record had been held by Sublime, which took 13 years, five months and three weeks between "Doin' Time" in 1997 and the 2011 Sublime with Rome tune "Panic."

If we're talking bands and solo artists, though, the record for longest gap between appearances on Alternative Airplay belongs to Debbie Harry. The Blondie frontwoman returned to the chart in 2018 with the Just Loud collaboration "Soul Train," nearly 29 years after her solo song "Kiss It Better" left the ranking in 1990.

The Ballad of Darren, the follow-up to 2015's The Magic Whip, drops July 21.

