Blue October announces 20th anniversary '﻿Foiled' ﻿tour

Hate me today. Hate me tomorrow. Hate me 20 years later.

Blue October has announced a U.S. tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's 2006 album, Foiled. The trek launches Oct. 22 in Abilene, Texas, and will travel throughout the country before wrapping up back in Blue October's home state on Dec. 19 in Houston.

Each night, Blue October will be playing Foiled in its entirety.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BlueOctober.com.

Foiled has been certified Platinum by the RIAA, and spawned the singles "Hate Me" and "Into the Ocean."

The most recent Blue October album is 2024's Happy Birthday. They put out a new single called "Hot Stuff" in 2025.

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