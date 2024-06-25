Bloc Party is "Flirting Again" on new single

Bloc Party has premiered a new single called "Flirting Again."

The track follows the "Helicopter" outfit's 2023 EP The High Life. Their most recent album is 2022's Alpha Games.

You can listen to "Flirting Again" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video on YouTube.

Bloc Party is performing at England's Glastonbury festival, taking place June 26-30, after which they're playing a number of shows in England and Ireland celebrating the band's 20th anniversary.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.