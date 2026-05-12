Bloc Party announces new album, 'Anatomy of a Brief Romance'

'Anatomy of a Brief Romance' album artwork. (cOnTAGIOUS LTD/Virgin Music Group)
By Josh Johnson

Bloc Party has announced a new album called Anatomy of a Brief Romance.

The seventh studio effort from the "Helicopter" is due out Sept. 11. It's the follow-up to 2022's Alpha Games.

In a Facebook post, Bloc Party describes Anatomy of a Brief Romance as "A record unlike anything we've ever done before."

"Full of bodies, from the gym to the dancefloor, to the bedroom," the band writes.

Anatomy of a Brief Romance includes the single "Coming on Strong," which just premiered on Monday.

Bloc Party will be touring the U.S. starting in July while opening for Muse.

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