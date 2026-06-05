Bleachers release Stone Pony concert video ahead of tour kickoff

ack Antonoff of Bleachers performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella)

Bleachers are set launch their Bleachers Forever tour on Friday in Chicago, and to mark the occasion they have released a new concert video to YouTube.

The video was shot at Bleachers' May 23 show at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, which celebrated the release of their fifth studio album, everyone for ten minutes.

"The day after we released our album, the band and i played a free show at the stone pony for 900 fans," frontman Jack Antonoff, who's from the Garden State, writes on Instagram. "some of you flew across the country to be there, and others locals who have been coming to see us for over a decade."

He adds, “from the second we stepped onto that stage, it was one of my favorite shows ever. thank god we filmed it.”

The concert featured performances of songs from everyone for ten minutes, including "you and forever" and "sideways," plus fan favorites like "Rollercoaster" and their Lana Del Rey collab "Margaret."

The Bleachers Forever tour kicks off with a two-night stand at The Salt Shed in Chicago. A complete list of dates can be found at bleachersmusic.com.

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