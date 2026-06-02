Björk previews new song ‘Never Bloom’ as part of new exhibition

Björk performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Björk has given fans a preview of her new music.

A new song, "Never Bloom," is part of echolalia, a new exhibition at the National Gallery of Iceland that opened on Saturday.

Björk shared a clip of the song and visuals on Instagram, giving fans some insight into how the work came to be.

In the post, she writes that the visuals were done with painter Natalia Kleszczewska and computer graphics director Natalie Liu, noting Kleszczewska “painted the creatures and the backgrounds” and Liu “shaped the digital dimension of the work.”

In her role as creative director, Björk says she brought in the "singer-songwriter tradition" in which "emotionally precise things happen inside the structure of a song." She says she guided the color palettes, textures and the "environments the music happens in.”

Björk says creating the visuals for the song took seven months, although she adds that she doesn’t think of herself as a “visual artist,” noting, “because my heart is in music.”

echolalia runs until Sept. 9 at the National Gallery of Iceland. When the exhibition was announced in December it was revealed that the new song was from Björk's "forthcoming album, currently in development."

The most recent Björk album is 2022's Fossora.

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