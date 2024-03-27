Billy Corgan, Fred Durst among hosts on Bill Maher's Club Random Studios podcast network

2023 BottleRock Napa Valley Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Billy Corgan and Fred Durst will be among the podcasts hosts on Real Time host Bill Maher's newly announced Club Random Studios network, according to Variety.

Both the Smashing Pumpkins and Limp Bizkit frontmen were previously guests on Maher's own Club Random podcast.

"I never knew Fred or Billy," Maher tells Variety. "But something good happens there, and I can feel like I'm best friends for life with somebody who I just talked to for an hour and a half. That's the quality we want — a nighttime feel."

There's no word on the subject of Corgan's series, but Variety reports that Durst's podcast will be about UFOs and conspiracy theories, so it's fitting for Tom DeLonge to be a guest.

Corgan previously hosted the podcast Thirty-Three, in which he discussed each of the songs on the Pumpkins' 2023 album, Atum.

