Biffy Clyro offshoot Empire State Bastard drops new EP, 'Silver Cord Sessions'

Empire State Bastard, the Biffy Clyro side project featuring frontman Simon Neil and touring member Mike Vennart, has released a new EP called Silver Cord Sessions.

The set includes three renditions of songs from the duo's 2023 debut album, Rivers of Heresy, recorded at Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier's Silver Cord Studios.

You can listen to Silver Cord Sessions now via digital outlets.

Empire State Bastard will tour the U.S. while opening for Sleep Token beginning April 30 in Phoenix.

