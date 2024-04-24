Biffy Clyro offshoot Empire State Bastard drops new EP, 'Silver Cord Sessions'

Roadrunner Records UK

By Josh Johnson

Empire State Bastard, the Biffy Clyro side project featuring frontman Simon Neil and touring member Mike Vennart, has released a new EP called Silver Cord Sessions.

The set includes three renditions of songs from the duo's 2023 debut album, Rivers of Heresy, recorded at Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier's Silver Cord Studios.

You can listen to Silver Cord Sessions now via digital outlets.

Empire State Bastard will tour the U.S. while opening for Sleep Token beginning April 30 in Phoenix.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!