Best draft picks in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history

Stacker compiled a list featuring the Cleveland Browns seasons that most exceeded expectations since 2000 using data from Pro Football Reference (MT-R // Shutterstock/MT-R // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

MT-R // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Best draft picks in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history

Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.

#10. Gerald McCoy (2010, Round 1, Pick 3)
- Position: DT
- Career wAV: 69
- Pro Bowls: 6
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 140
- Seasons as Starter: 10

#9. Lee Roy Selmon (1976, Round 1, Pick 1)
- Position: DE
- Career wAV: 78
- Pro Bowls: 6
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 121
- Seasons as Starter: 9

#8. Mike Evans (2014, Round 1, Pick 7)
- Position: WR
- Career wAV: 80
- Pro Bowls: 6
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 176
- Seasons as Starter: 11

#7. John Lynch (1993, Round 3, Pick 82)
- Position: DB
- Career wAV: 88
- Pro Bowls: 9
- First-Team All-Pro: 2
- Games Played: 224
- Seasons as Starter: 13

#6. Lavonte David (2012, Round 2, Pick 58)
- Position: LB
- Career wAV: 93
- Pro Bowls: 1
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 215
- Seasons as Starter: 14

#5. Warrick Dunn (1997, Round 1, Pick 12)
- Position: RB
- Career wAV: 96
- Pro Bowls: 3
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 181
- Seasons as Starter: 10

#4. Vinny Testaverde (1987, Round 1, Pick 1)
- Position: QB
- Career wAV: 97
- Pro Bowls: 2
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 233
- Seasons as Starter: 15

#3. Ronde Barber (1997, Round 3, Pick 66)
- Position: DB
- Career wAV: 109
- Pro Bowls: 5
- First-Team All-Pro: 3
- Games Played: 241
- Seasons as Starter: 15

#2. Warren Sapp (1995, Round 1, Pick 12)
- Position: DT
- Career wAV: 117
- Pro Bowls: 7
- First-Team All-Pro: 4
- Games Played: 198
- Seasons as Starter: 13

#1. Derrick Brooks (1995, Round 1, Pick 28)
- Position: LB
- Career wAV: 142
- Pro Bowls: 11
- First-Team All-Pro: 5
- Games Played: 224
- Seasons as Starter: 14

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