Ben Folds announces 30th anniversary ﻿'Ben Folds Five'﻿ reissue

Ben Folds has announced a deluxe reissue of his 1995 debut self-titled album with his band Ben Folds Five in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The package is due out Sept. 4. It includes a remastered edition of the original album alongside a collection of early demos and outtakes dubbed Shelved First Attempt.

You can listen to the Shelved First Attempt version of the song "Underground" out now.

"Here's my 59-year-old self's take on the album we made when I was 28: Overall, it's good!" Folds writes in the reissue's liner notes. "It's NOT the kind of record you'd hear produced these days. It's pretty rough and tumble, mostly in a good way. And it's emphatically unique."

Along with the reissue, the original Ben Folds Five lineup — Folds, bassist Robert Sledge and drummer Darren Jessee — will reunite for their first run of live shows in 13 years. The full details of the trek have yet to be announced.

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