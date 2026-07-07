Ben Folds announces 30th anniversary ﻿'Ben Folds Five'﻿ reissue

'Ben Folds Five' reissue artwork. (Capitol/UMe)
By Josh Johnson

Ben Folds has announced a deluxe reissue of his 1995 debut self-titled album with his band Ben Folds Five in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The package is due out Sept. 4. It includes a remastered edition of the original album alongside a collection of early demos and outtakes dubbed Shelved First Attempt.

You can listen to the Shelved First Attempt version of the song "Underground" out now.

"Here's my 59-year-old self's take on the album we made when I was 28: Overall, it's good!" Folds writes in the reissue's liner notes. "It's NOT the kind of record you'd hear produced these days. It's pretty rough and tumble, mostly in a good way. And it's emphatically unique."

Along with the reissue, the original Ben Folds Five lineup — Folds, bassist Robert Sledge and drummer Darren Jessee — will reunite for their first run of live shows in 13 years. The full details of the trek have yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!