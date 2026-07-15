Beck announces new album, ﻿'Ride Lonesome'

Beck has announced a new album called Ride Lonesome.

The 15th studio effort from the "Loser" artist, and his first since 2019's Hyperspace, is due out Sept. 18. It includes the previously released title track, which dropped in April.

A second cut, titled "In the Night," is out now alongside a video, which you can watch streaming on YouTube. Like the song "Ride Lonesome," "In the Night" taps into Beck's more acoustic-driven, folkier side.

Beck will hit the road on the Ride Lonesome North American tour Sept. 16 in Vancouver.

Here's the Ride Lonesome track list:

"Ride Lonesome"

"Run Away"

"In the Night"

"Failed Words"

"Bleed"

"Disappearing Act"

"For Your Love"

"Slow Canyon"

"It Ends Right Here"

"Falling Through My Hands"

"If You Don't Know What Love Is"

"Beyond the Light"

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