Beastie Boys' Mike D announces debut solo album, 'Thank You'

Michael "Mike D" Diamond of the Beastie Boys has announced his debut solo album.

The record is called Thank You and is due out Aug. 28. It includes the previously released songs "Switch Up" and "What We Got."

A third cut, titled "True Colors," is out now.

"It's been so much fun making this music with people I love and I have grown to really appreciate in our collaboration," Mike says in a statement. "And I just hope it's fun for others and not overly serious, because let's be real, I’m releasing this music into a very strange and dark and power-fixated world that really devalues art and feelings and compassion and empathy and equality."

Thank You marks the first full-length effort from a Beastie Boy in 15 years. The group disbanded in 2012 following the death of Adam "MCA" Yauch.

Here's the Thank You track list:

"Switch Up"

"What We Got"

"True Colors"

"That's Right"

"Secrets Pt. I"

"Secrets Pt. II"

"I Don't Care"

"Make It Stop"

"Crypto"

"Here We Are"

"Back to Start"

"It's Time"

"Thank You"

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