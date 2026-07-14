Beabadoobee premieres new ﻿'Pylon﻿' song, ﻿﻿'Switchblade'

'Pylon' album artwork. (Dirty Hit/Interscope Records)
By Josh Johnson

Beabadoobee has premiered a new song called "Switchblade," a track off her upcoming album, Pylon.

"'Switchblade' takes its central metaphor and pulls it apart thoroughly, wondering whether 'self-defense is to be brave/ Do you start the fight/ Or take the flight?'" a press release reads. "The song has no clear answers, with beabadoobee emphatically past the point at which she thought she could ever have everything figured out."

Beabadoobee also sings, "Either seether with this anger," which may remind you of the Veruca Salt song "Seether."

Pylon, the follow-up to 2024's This Is How Tomorrow Moves, drops Sept. 18. It also includes the single "Sun Has Set."

Beabadoobee will launch a U.S. arena tour in October.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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