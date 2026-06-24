Baby just say, mosh: The Offspring incites a pit for cover of Taylor Swift's 'Love Story'

Lollapalooza Chile 2024 - Day 2 Dexter Holland and Noodles of The Offspring perform during Lollapalooza 2024 at Parque Cerrillos on March 16, 2024 in Santiago, Chile. (Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images) (Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The Offspring took their fans at Hellfest not somewhere they can be alone, but somewhere they can smash into each other.

The "Come Out and Play" rockers covered Taylor Swift's "Love Story" during their set at the French festival over the weekend. In footage of the performance, which was posted to The Offspring's Instagram, frontman Dexter Holland encourages the audience to create "the biggest mosh pit to a Taylor Swift song."

Much like Romeo, the fans said, "Yes," and obliged by forming a circle pit in the crowd.

"The biggest Love Story ever told," the post's caption reads.

Maybe for Swift's next tour she'll be in her moshing era.

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