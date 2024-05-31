AWOLNATION details upcoming ﻿﻿'The Phantom Five'﻿ album

After revealing its title, Aaron Bruno has revealed the details of the next AWOLNATION album.

The upcoming record, which, as previously reported, is called The Phantom Five, is due out Aug. 30 and includes the lead single "Panoramic View." A second cut, a collaboration with Dead Sara's Emily Armstrong titled "Jump Sit Stand March," is out now via digital outlets.

"We've played a few shows with Dead Sara over the years and I've always been a fan of Emily's voice," Bruno says. "She is a vocal superstar. She ripped it on this track, and it's really fun to have the male and female vocals together, especially in the chorus where the textures are so nice."

You can watch the "Jump Sit Stand March" video streaming on YouTube.

The Phantom Five is the fifth AWOLNATION album and the follow-up to 2020's Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders. It also features a guest spot from rapper and Gorillaz collaborator Del the Funky Homosapien.

AWOLNATION will be touring with 311 starting in July.

Here's the track list for The Phantom Five:

"Jump Sit Stand March" feat. Emily Armstrong

"Party People"

"Panoramic View"

"I Am Happy" feat. Del the Funky Homosapian

"Barbarian"

"Bang Your Head"

"City of Nowhere"

"A Letter to No One"

"When I Was Young"

"Outta Here"

