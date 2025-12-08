Avenged Sevenfold & Good Charlotte announce 2026 co-headlining tour

By Josh Johnson

Metal and pop-punk will join forces when Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte launch a 2026 co-headlining tour.

The joint outing kicks off July 25 in Ridgedale, Missouri, and concludes Aug. 27 in Phoenix.

"While both acts have helped define their respective corners of rock music, this upcoming run celebrates the shared history, mutual respect, and musical connection that has woven the two together since their earliest days," a press release reads.

You can register now through Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET for a ticket presale. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AvengedSevenfold.com or GoodCharlotte.com.

Avenged Sevenfold just released a new single, "Magic," on Saturday. Their most recent album is 2023's Life Is But a Dream...

Good Charlotte put out a new album, Motel Du Cap, in August, marking their first record in seven years.

