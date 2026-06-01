Alt-J's Joe Newman releases new JJerome87 song, 'Mr. Alligator'

Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience Joe Newman of alt-J performs onstage on February 18, 2023 in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix) (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)
By Josh Johnson

Alt-J frontman Joe Newman has released a new song called "Mr. Alligator" with his solo project, JJerome87.

"The path of a Preacher. The rise of a Predator," Newman says of the track. "'Mr Alligator' is the story of a grifter with a penchant for coercive control, violence and a soulless indifference towards their fellow man."

"Mr. Alligator" will appear on the debut JJerome87 album, The Canyon, which also includes the previously released songs "Brush Me Like a Horse" and "Track and Field." The record was previously released exclusively on Newman's website and will be available wide on June 26.

Newman will play a show at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on Oct. 3.

Alt-J's most recent album is 2022's The Dream.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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