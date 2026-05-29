Almost monday debuts new song, 'skinny dip'

Almost monday has premiered a new single called "skinny dip."

"Driven by bright melodies and steady forward motion, the song continues to highlight the band's ability to pair lightness with emotional resonance," a press release reads.

The "skinny dip" music video is available to watch on YouTube.

"Skinny dip" marks the third new almost monday single of 2026, following "no more regrets" and "leaving is easy." The band put out their debut album, DIVE, in 2024.

Almost monday is currently on tour with Young the Giant and Cold War Kids.

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