Alkaline Trio announces US tour supporting '﻿Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs'﻿ tour

By Josh Johnson

Alkaline Trio has announced a U.S. tour supporting their new album, Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs.

The headlining run begins Sept. 11 in San Antonio, Texas, and will wrap up Sept. 29 in Newport, Kentucky. Presales are open now; tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AlkalineTrio.com.

Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs was released in January. It's the 10th Alkaline Trio album and the first in six years.

