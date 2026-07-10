Alabama Shakes 'Feel Hope Coming' on new song off upcoming reunion album

'I Must Be Dreaming' album artwork. (Island Records)
By Josh Johnson

Alabama Shakes have released a new song called "I Feel Hope Coming," a track off the band's upcoming reunion album, I Must Be Dreaming.

"This younger generation makes me feel hopeful because they can see through all the political lies," says frontwoman Brittany Howard in a statement. "That song's about holding onto that hope, and refusing to give up."

"I Feel Hope Coming" marks the third song to be released off I Must Be Dreaming, following "Another Life" and "American Dream." The album will arrive in full on Aug. 28.

Alabama Shakes put out two albums, 2012's Boys & Girls and 2015's Sound & Color, before going on hiatus in 2018. They got back together at the end of 2024 for a surprise show before officially announcing their reunion.

Alabama Shakes will launch a U.S. tour July 24 in Tacoma, Washington.

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