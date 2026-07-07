Alabama Shakes announce new album, '﻿I Must Be Dreaming'

'I Must Be Dreaming' album artwork. (Island Records)
By Josh Johnson

Alabama Shakes have announced a new album called I Must Be Dreaming.

The record is due out Aug. 28. It marks the "Hold On" outfit's third full-length effort and their first in over 10 years.

"There's a double meaning to it," frontwoman Brittany Howard says of the I Must Be Dreaming title. "It could be saying, 'I must be dreaming, because the world is so f****** crazy right now.' But it could also mean, 'I must be dreaming, because the world is so incredibly beautiful.' Both those things can be true at once."

I Must Be Dreaming includes the previously released songs "Another Life" and "American Dream." A third cut, titled "I Feel Hope Coming," will premiere Friday.

Alabama Shakes released two albums, 2012's Boys & Girls and 2015's Sound & Color, before going on hiatus in 2018. They got back together at the end of 2024 for a surprise show before officially announcing their reunion.

Alabama Shakes will launch a U.S. tour July 24 in Tacoma, Washington.

Here's the I Must Be Dreaming track list:

"Tea Time"
"Another Life"
"Garden"
"I Feel Hope Coming"
"Time"
"Friends"
"Easy"
"How Love's Supposed to Go"
"Waist Deep" 
"American Dream"
"Tied to You"

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