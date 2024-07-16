The Airborne Toxic Event announces new album, ﻿'Glory'

The Airborne Toxic Event has announced a new album called Glory.

The seventh studio effort from the "Sometime Around Midnight" outfit — and their first since 2020's Hollywood Park — arrives Sep. 6. You can listen to the record's title track now via digital outlets.

"The journey through the world that you document through songwriting is not manageable," says frontman Mikel Jollett. "It just happens. I get in certain moods and all I want to hear is a person singing the thing I'm feeling. Even if the thing I'm feeling is so f***** up. It's a relief. I don't know why that's true. But it is."

The Airborne Toxic Event will launch a U.S. tour in support of Glory in September.

Here's the Glory track list:

"Our Own Thunder Road"

"Hole in My Heart"

"So You Think You Know the Difference?"

"Frank Pigg"

"Jenny"

"Note to Self"

"It Never Happened at All"

"Glory"

"The Walk"

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

