Ahead of tour together, Return to Dust members marvel at Yungblud's 'contagious' energy

Yungblud tour artwork. (Courtesy of Live Nation)
By Josh Johnson

Yungblud launches his U.S. tour Friday in Sterling Heights, Michigan, in support of his new two-part album, Idols. The first eight shows on the run will feature the band Return to Dust on the bill, who feel Yungblud's recent rise in the rock world is well deserved.

"He's certainly bringing a level of energy that, like, no one else is, it's quite contagious," Return to Dust bassist/vocalist Graham Stanush tells ABC Audio. "Even through a phone screen, whenever you see those clips of him just going absolutely wild onstage, it's just really cool. I think it's what we need."

"We're so glued to the phone ... no one wants to, like, get out and go see a show, and [Yungblud] gives a good reason to go and buy that ticket and show up," Stanush continues. "I think that we need more of that. We just need more energy and passion, and I think he's definitely carrying the torch, and it's a great thing."

As for Return to Dust's own set, guitarist Sebastian Gonzalez says you can expect "lots of energy and lots of, like, real rock, just from every angle that you could possibly imagine."

Return to Dust will be supporting their 2025 EP, Speak Like the Dead, which includes the single "Bored."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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