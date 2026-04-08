And after all, how much would you spend on Noel Gallagher's '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' guitar

Is today gonna be the day you spend five figures on a historic Noel Gallagher guitar?

The acoustic Epiphone EJ-200 that Gallagher used when writing songs for Oasis' 1995 album, (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, is going up for auction via Sotheby's.

The guitar is signed by Gallagher along with a letter of authenticity, which states that it can be seen in the "promotional video" for the Oasis classic "Wonderwall."

According to Sotheby's, the guitar is expected to go for between $60,000 and $80,000.

(What's the Story) Morning Glory? marked Oasis' sophomore album and helped Britpop go global thanks to the aforementioned "Wonderwall," and fellow singles "Champagne Supernova" and "Don't Look Back in Anger."

Oasis played those three songs and more from (What's the Story) Morning Glory? on their 2025 reunion tour, which marked their first live shows in 16 years and ended the long-running feud between Noel and his formerly estranged brother, Liam Gallagher.

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