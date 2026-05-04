AFI announces fall headlining dates

'Silver Bleeds the Black Sun…' album artwork. (Run For Cover Records)
By Josh Johnson

AFI has announced a U.S. tour for the fall in continued support of their latest album, 2025's Silver Bleeds the Black Sun...

The headlining dates span from Oct. 10 in Sayreville, New Jersey, to Oct. 28 in Tucson, Arizona. Presales begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AFireInside.net.

AFI wrapped their spring tour Saturday in Minneapolis.

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