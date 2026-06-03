The Afghan Whigs announce new album and tour, release new song

The Afghan Whigs (Credit: Royal Cream)
By Andrea Dresdale

The Afghan Whigs will release a new album in August.

The project, Soft Control is due Aug. 21. A new single from the project, "Jungle Roux," is available now on streaming services. Soft Control is the band's first album since 2022's How Do You Burn? and also includes the previously released tracks "House of I" and "Duvateen."

In addition to the new album, The Afghan Whigs announced new tour dates in Europe and North America for the fall, starting Sept. 19 in Leeds, England. The North American dates begin Nov. 4 in Orlando, Florida, and are set to wrap up Nov. 21 in Austin, Texas. Tickets go on sale Friday via the band's website.

In a statement about Soft Control, Whigs frontman Greg Dulli says he's "worked hard on my inner peace" and is no longer "an angry young man."

"Now, I know what I'm doing and there's a quiet confidence that comes with being able to back it up," he adds.

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