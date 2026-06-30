'abcdefu' singer GAYLE returns with new song 'junebug!,' announces new album

GAYLE, best known for her Grammy-nominated song "abcdefu," has returned with a new single and news about her long-awaited debut album. The new song, "junebug!," is out now, and GAYE says it's about "capturing my love for the month of June!"

"Everyone in my family's birthdays are in June (including mine)... and duh, Pride Month!" she adds. "So every year the whole month is a continuous party. This song was made to withstand all things fun, exciting, and tiring. It's for when you're getting ready to go out, it's on while you're out doing things you love with people you love, and it's always there the day after a party to remind you of how much fun you had."

In the song's chanted verses, GAYLE names random things that you might come across in summer and then describes feeling sick over a crush, who she then sings about in the chorus: "Junebug/ I can think about you all day/ Sunburn freckles peppered on your face."

As for the album, it's called Observing Chaos. Due out later this year, the album's subject material is described in a press release as "the positive and negative choices in life, falling in and out of love, trust, heartbreak, partying, and the mania that encompasses life between the ages of 17 to 21."

GAYLE plans to promote her new music with album listening sessions during a road trip that you can find out about via her new fan club, the g spot.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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