50th anniversary Ramones tribute concert announced, featuring Billie Joe Armstrong, Travis Barker & more

A Ramones tribute concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic punk band's 1976 self-titled debut album will take place Aug. 30 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

The event will feature the inaugural performance by the Cretin Family, a supergroup made up of Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, former Ramones bassist CJ Ramone and Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong.

"The Ramones are the blueprint," Barker says in a statement. "Punk rock wouldn't be what it is today without them. I'm honored to celebrate 50 years of one of the greatest bands ever!!!"

The night will be hosted by actor John Travolta, and will also feature a double feature screening of the iconic 1976 horror film Carrie and Travolta's directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach. Additionally, artist Shepard Fairey will perform a DJ set.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Ramones album was released on April 23, 1976, and spawned the seminal punk anthem "Blitzkrieg Bop." A 50th anniversary picture disc vinyl pressing of the album will be released July 17.

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