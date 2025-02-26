311's Nick Hexum releases new solo EP, '﻿Waxing Nostalgic'

By Josh Johnson

311 frontman Nick Hexum has released a new solo EP called Waxing Nostalgic.

The four-track set is out now via digital outlets. The song "1978," is accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube, while the other three cuts, "Cosmic Connection," "Work of Fiction" and "Lonely Existence," get lyric videos.

"'Cosmic Connection' is a hopeful tune about looking past each other's differences to acknowledge the connection we share," Hexum says. "I wrote '1978' with my sister Angie, running through childhood memories of what life was like at the age of eight. A lament for the now extinct, pre-technology childhood. My daughter, Echo, plays piano on that recording."

"'Work of Fiction' is a song about the need for approval and the fictional stories we tell ourselves," he continues. "'Lonely Existence' reflects the inner dialogue of what it's like to be stuck in the throes of addiction."

311's most recent album is 2024's Full Bloom, which includes the single "You're Gonna Get It."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

