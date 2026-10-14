2027’s biggest hotel trend is the Gothic getaway, according to Hotels.com data

Hotels.com reports that the Gothic getaway will be a key hotel trend in 2027, with 65% of travelers seeking moody, atmospheric stays, including castle accommodations.

The Gothic aesthetic isn’t just for spooky season — it’s becoming a year-round travel trend.

In Unpack '27, the annual travel trends report from Hotels.com, the brand said travelers are increasingly interested in staying at hotels that are moody and atmospheric. Think neo-Gothic and Victorian-inspired architecture, candlelit corridors, and rich, color-drenched rooms.

Sixty-five percent of travelers want to book a Gothic-inspired stay in 2027, and demand for castles on Hotels.com is also up 20% year-over-year, according to the site’s search data.

Whether you’ve just read one too many dragon romantasy books or you’re ready to trade in minimalistic interiors for something with more drama and ambiance, here are 10 hotels that will make all your Gothic travel dreams come true.

10 Best Hotels for a Gothic Getaway

The Bowery Hotel — New York, U.S. (Stacker/Stacker)

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1. The Bowery Hotel — New York, U.S.

The New York property’s Gothic charm comes in the form of warm, dimly lit interiors with vintage rugs, velvet seating and wood-beamed ceilings. It’s old-world and theatrical, perfect for anyone who wants their stay to come with a side of drama and atmosphere.

L’oscar London — London, U.K. (Stacker/Stacker)

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2. L’oscar London — London, U.K.

This London hotel retains much of its baroque character, with gilded interiors, velvet decor and a deep color palette. While not Gothic in a strict architectural sense, the moody vibes that come from its former life as a church create a rich and immersive atmosphere.

Maison Métier – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt — New Orleans, U.S. (Stacker/Stacker)

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3. Maison Métier – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt — New Orleans, U.S.

Located in a historic building, this art-filled hotel is a noir paradise with dramatic details like the twin-stair lobby, a grand chandelier and even a candlelit cocktail lounge hidden behind a secret bookcase.

L’Escape — Seoul, South Korea (Stacker/Stacker)

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4. L’Escape — Seoul, South Korea

Officially inspired by the Belle Époque era, L’Escape belongs on a dark-academia travel mood board simply for its sumptuous library, theatrical detailing and the rose fragrance that wafts throughout the property.

5. Grand Hôtel Stockholm — Stockholm, Sweden (Stacker/Stacker)

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5. Grand Hôtel Stockholm — Stockholm, Sweden

Scandinavian beige minimalism has no place at Grand Hôtel Stockholm. With its grandiose Hall of Mirrors ballroom, velvet and fringed furnishings and colorful wallpaper, a stay at this property is sure to transport guests to a different time.

Hotel Grad Otočec Relais & Châteaux — Otočec, Slovenia (Stacker/Stacker)

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6. Hotel Grad Otočec Relais & Châteaux — Otočec, Slovenia

For travelers who want their Gothic stay to be fully period-appropriate, look no further than this château that dates back to 1252. The Hotel Grad Otočec Relais & Châteaux is a medieval castle restored to its Gothic and Renaissance splendor. Situated on a narrow island in the Krka River, it is the closest you may ever come to sleeping in a fortress surrounded by a moat — a five-star, luxury fortress, that is.

Sina Brufani — Perugia, Italy (Stacker/Stacker)

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7. Sina Brufani — Perugia, Italy

This hotel’s Gothic atmosphere comes mainly from the breathtaking views over the medieval city of Perugia, but the ambiance carries into the hotel itself through vaulted, wood-beamed ceilings and the ancient Etruscan ruins visible beneath the hotel’s pool.

Fairmont Le Château Frontenac — Québec City, Canada (Stacker/Stacker)

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8. Fairmont Le Château Frontenac — Québec City, Canada

Located within the UNESCO World Heritage site of Old Québec, the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac is full of old-world drama, with turreted suites, vaulted ceilings and fireplaces throughout. It has all the modern, five-star luxuries you could want, with all the Gothic-inspired appeal of staying in a historic castle.

Santa Teresa Hotel — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Stacker/Stacker)

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9. Santa Teresa Hotel — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Santa Teresa Hotel, located on a historic coffee farm dating back to 1850, is more dark-romantic than Gothic, though if you catch its wrought-iron lobby staircase, dark wood paneling and arched doorways by lamplight in the evening, you'll see why it's included in the list.

Hotel de la Cité Carcassonne — Carcassonne, France (Stacker/Stacker)

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10. Hotel de la Cité Carcassonne — Carcassonne, France

Hôtel de la Cité is a 19th-century neo-Gothic wonder. Set inside the UNESCO-listed Cité de Carcassonne, this luxury hotel within the medieval fortress city boasts ramparts and towers and is mere steps away from the historic Basilica of Saint-Nazaire. A stay here will have you feeling a world away in more ways than one.

This story was produced by Hotels.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.