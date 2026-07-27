2026 Outside Lands Festival to livestream on Amazon Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers In Concert - East Rutherford, NJ Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs at MetLife Stadium on August 17, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The 2026 Outside Lands Festival will stream live on Amazon Music.

The San Francisco event takes place Aug. 7-9. The lineup includes The Strokes, Turnstile, The xx, Djo, Empire of the Sun, Death Cab for Cutie, Geese, Modest Mouse, Wet Leg, Lucy Dacus, Not for Radio and The Temper Trap.

You can watch the stream via the Amazon Music channels on Twitch and Prime Video, the Amazon Live Channel on Fire TV and Samsung TV Plus, starting at 3 p.m. PT each day.

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