Twenty One Pilots The Clancy World Tour is coming to the Kia Center in Orlando on September 11th!

ORLANDO, FLORIDA [March 27, 2024] — GRAMMY® Award-winning duo Twenty One Pilots have announced details of their massive global headline The Clancy World Tour and shared “Next Semester,” a new song from their highly-anticipated forthcoming album, “Clancy,” which releases May 17 via Fueled By Ramen. Produced by Live Nation, the 59-date tour traverses North America through the fall followed by dates in New Zealand, Australia, Europe and the UK. The Clancy World Tour launches on Thursday, August 15 in Denver, CO and includes a stop on Wednesday, September 11 at Orlando’s Kia Center, their only Florida date. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. ET.

Fans can participate in an official artist pre-sale for tickets beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, April 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Additional pre-sales including Kia Center and Ticketmaster run Thursday, April 4 at 10 a.m. ET – 11:59 p.m. ET.

Tickets: start at $55.50. Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand. All tickets are reserved. Buy tickets at the Kia Center box office or Ticketmaster.com. All dates, act(s) and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. All tickets are subject to applicable taxes, service, handling and facility fee charges. For Kia Center box office and ticket information, visit KiaCenter.com (phone purchases are not available through the Kia Center box office). Kia Center is located at 400 West Church Street and the box office is located on the north side of the Kia Center, near the intersection of Church Street and Hughey Avenue.





