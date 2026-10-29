Taste of Pinellas is back

OLD DOMINION & ANDY GRAMMER HEADLINE THE RETURN OF TASTE OF PINELLAS!

Live music. Local food. One big night in St. Pete.

Taste of Pinellas is BACK, taking over Tropicana Field on Saturday, February 6, 2027!

Multi-platinum country hitmakers Old Dominion are headlining, with Andy Grammer joining the lineup for an unforgettable night of live music.

And come hungry. Some of Tampa Bay’s favorite restaurants will be serving up their best, with the full culinary lineup and menu details dropping soon.

Even better? It’s all for a great cause.

Taste of Pinellas is returning for one year only to celebrate 100 years of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, with the event benefiting the hospital and the kids and families who count on it.

Your ticket includes event admission, a full evening of live music and food samples from local restaurants.

97X HAS YOUR PRESALE ACCESS!

Get tickets before the general public on Thursday, October 29, using code TOP2027.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, October 30, at 10 AM.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

Enter for your chance to win tickets!