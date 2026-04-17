THE STROKES

CONFIRM GLOBAL TOUR

BENCHMARK INTERNATIONAL ARENA - TAMPA, FL

SEPTEMBER 12, 2026.

The Strokes are fresh from Coachella’s first weekend, with headline sets for Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Japan’s Summer Sonic 2026, and more to come this spring and summer.

Reality Awaits, the seventh studio album from The Strokes, is set for release on June 26 via Cult Records/RCA Records. Last week, the band shared the first single from the album, “Going Shopping.”

Recorded in Costa Rica with producer Rick Rubin and finished around the globe, Reality Awaits marks the band’s first new music since 2020’s much-lauded The New Abnormal and extensive global touring in its wake.

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