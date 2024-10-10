St. Petersburg restores water but issues citywide boil water notice

Due to water main breaks from Hurricane Milton, a citywide boil water notice is in effect for St. Petersburg, Gulfport, South Pasadena & Lealman. Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, cooking & brushing teeth. The City will notify the public when the boil water notice is no longer in effect.

More info: https://www.stpete.org/news_detail_T30_R1203.php

