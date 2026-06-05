Plants vs. Zombies 17th Anniversary

Alright gamers - Plants vs. Zombies is celebrating its 17th anniversary—seventeen years of keeping lawns safe and zombies… well, composted. We’re teaming up with Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted to bring you something fun: promo codes across every major platform, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Switch 2. So no matter how you play, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just planting your roots, now’s your chance to jump in. Prepare to kick some grass

Enter for your chance to win a digital code!