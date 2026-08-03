Busch Gardens Bier Fest, Brews & BBQ

Travel the world at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and experience a modern twist on a classic German tradition.

Bier Fest Brews & BBQ reimagines the spirit of Oktoberfest and features over 70 craft brews and cocktails, including 40 local Florida favorites, and an all-new menu with over 20 bold, beer-inspired BBQ dishes.

Raise a stein and savor unforgettable flavors at Tampa Bay’s best beer and BBQ event, every Saturday and Sunday plus Labor Day from now through September 7, 2026.

The best way to experience this festival is with a Sampler. Samplers start at $40 and are available in quantities of five and eight. Pass Members have access to an exclusive 10-item Sampler for the same price as an eight-item Sampler. Guests must be 21+ to consume alcoholic beverages.

This unique festival is the perfect summer celebration for everyone with live entertainment, Oktoberfest-style games, world-class coasters, and up-close wildlife, including the NEW Lion & Hyena Ridge!

After thrilling millions of riders for 33 years, the iconic Kumba roller coaster will take its final ride this summer, making way for the next evolution of one of the park’s most celebrated attractions. Guests have until Sunday, August 2, to experience the legendary coaster one last time.

To learn more and buy tickets, visit BuschGardensTampa.com.

Enter for your chance to win tickets!