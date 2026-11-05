Achieva Up Close Experience!

The only thing better than going to see your favorite band in concert is being able to get UP CLOSE with your favorite band. 97X and Achieva Credit Union present the Up Close Experience!

Your shot to win tickets to the biggest shows and get access to experiences that most people only wish for!

Each month, you could win tickets to see some of the biggest shows. Plus, Achieva Credit Union will throw in $250 for a VIP night out. Use it to raid the merch booth or have a great dinner before the show!

Stop by any Achieva Credit Union location and scan the QR code on the Up Close Experience display to enter! Find the location nearest you here.

Achieva Credit Union, providing personalized banking services like checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loans, and more. Achieva is federally insured by the NCUA.