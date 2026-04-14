97X Presents Blue October!

Blue October Foiled 20th Anniversary World Tour

Alternative-rock band, Blue October returns to Clearwater for a performance at Ruth Eckerd Hall!

Blue October has become a beacon of emotional transparency and artistic transformation. Led by Justin Furstenfeld (vocals, guitar, songwriter) and joined by Jeremy Furstenfeld (drums, percussion), Ryan Delahoussaye (violin, mandolin, piano, backing vocals), Matt Noveskey (bass guitar, backing vocals), the multi-platinum group is known for their deeply personal lyrics, cinematic soundscapes, and electrifying live shows.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!